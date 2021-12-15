Kurnool: Santhi Ashramam Trust provides medical treatment at Rs 1 for poor

Kurnool: The founder of Santhi Ashramam Trust, Himalaya Guruji has said that the trust has taken up a novel initiative to extend free and quality treatment to every eligible poor. With the aim, the trust has started Santhi Poly clinic at the Woodlands complex near Gowri Gopal hospital. The patients would get treatment for One Rupee, said Himalaya Guru Ji.



Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, the Himalaya Guruji has said that now-a-days the treatment has become very expensive. Several people, particularly the poor, are not in a position to afford the costly treatment at private and corporate hospitals. Kurnool government general hospital has been extending medical treatment to thousands of patients every day. The patients from the neighbouring States like Telangana and Karnataka and from the adjoining districts like Anantapur, Prakasam and Kadapa would also throng the hospital for getting treatment, said the Guruji.

The Guruji said the Kurnool government general hospital despite extending round-the-clock treatment, several patients are still await treatment. They could neither go to a private hospital due to huge expenses nor leave the government general hospital till they are treated.

The trust after studying the plight of the poor has decided to extend free treatment to them. This has led to launching of the Santhi Poly Clinic. Every eligible poor person can get treatment free of cost at Santhi Poly Clinic. But they have to pay one rupee to register their name, Himalaya Guruji said.

He said, at the initial stage, treatment pertaining to general medicine and diabetics is being extended at the clinic. At a later stage, the trust would extend treatment to patients suffering from various diseases including admitting inpatients and performing surgeries too.

The doctors would be available to treat the patients from 10 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm. The patients can also get medicines at a nominal cost prescribed by the doctors. Even the charges would be very nominal for pathology tests, stated the Himalaya Guru Ji.

Adding, the Himalaya Guruji said prior to starting of Santhi Ashramam Poly Clinic, several welfare activities have been taken up by the trust. The Trust earlier served Midday meals to students of government schools and KVR government Degree College for women. He urged the eligible poor to utilise the services of Santhi Ashramam Poly Clinic and reap the benefits.