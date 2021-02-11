Kurnool: Sarpanch aspirants stage dharna, demand recounting of votes

Kurnool: The sarpanch aspirants of Billapuram and Bukkapuram villages staged a protest in front of Nandyal Revenue Division Office (RDO) on Wednesday demanding recounting of votes. According to information, the aspirants have contested to the sarpanch post on behalf of TDP in the first phase of elections. The counting of votes was completed on Monday and the officials have also announced the names of sarpanch candidates.

But the aspirants of Billapuram village in Nandyal mandal and Bukkapuram village in Mahanandi mandal were unhappy with the counting. They alleged that huge manipulations were took place in the counting of votes. The aspirants pressed for recounting of votes and staged a protest in front of RDO's office.

On learning about the issue, former minister NMD Farooq, former MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy and other TDP leaders reached RDO office and extended support to the sarpanch aspirants. Speaking on the occasion, NMD Farooq alleged that the ruling party has indulged in huge manipulation during counting of votes. The issue was taken to the notice of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu also took it to the notice of Election Commission demanding for recounting. He also alleged that at several places across Nandyal divison, the YSR Congress party leaders have threatened the sarpanch aspirants not to contest in the election.

TDP leaders Uppari Suresh Kumar, Chilakala Chinnaiah and Maha Lakshmi and others participated in the protest.