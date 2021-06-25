Kurnool: SEB seizes 4 kg jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police seized 4 kg gold biscuits worth Rs 2.40 crore at Panchalingala border checkpost on Thursday.

Speaking to media in Thursday, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that 45 gold biscuits and other jewellery weighing nearly 5 kg seized during a vehicle check conducted at Panchalingala border check post.

He said one Mahaveer P Jain, a resident of Bengaluru was transporting the gold to Bengaluru from Hyderabad in a private travels bus. While checking the private bus, the staff detected the gold in a box and Jain failed to produce valid documents for it.

Transporting valuables without valid documents was illegal and against the law, the CI said. A case has been filed under relevant sections. The worth of gold would be around Rs 2.40 crore. The seized quantity was handed over to Kurnool Taluka police station for initiating further action, stated P Srinivasulu.

Sub-Inspector Gopal Ramudu, head constable Khaza Hussain, Shareef, Ramana Murthy, Jagannatham, constables Srinivasulu, Sriramulu, Sunder, Tirupal Reddy and others participated in the vehicle checking.