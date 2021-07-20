Kurnool: Sons pull plough to help father in farming

Kurnool: With the onset of monsoon, farmers are busy readying their field for cultivation in kharif season. Taking advantage, the owners of tractors and oxen, are charging hefty amount to plough the fields.

The owners are charging for a pair of oxen Rs 1,000 to 1,200 per day to plough fields and the price is doubled for the tractor. As this has become a burden, some farmers are finding unique ways to cultivate their fields.

Two farmers, who could not afford to rent bullocks or tractor found a way to plough their lands, which attracted the attention of the villagers. Ramzan, a farmer of Venkatagiri village used sheep to plough his two-acre land.

He tied a small plough to sheep and ploughed the entire land. When it refused to move, he made his children to lure it with grass. The news of incident spread like a wildfire and people flocked to the spot to see sheep ploughing land.

Ramzan said that he is very poor and could not afford to rent bullocks or tractor and added he used his sheep to plough his land. The villagers urged the government to sanction agricultural equipment on subsidy basis.

In a similar incident in Huligera village in Aspari mandal, Mahanandi, a farmer cleared weeds from his one-acre land with the help of his two sons. His two sons, Ravi Teja and Shivaji pulled the plough by placing it on their shoulders to clear the weeds.

Mahanandi said that to plough one acre of land with oxen will take minimum two to three days and the owners of oxen were charging Rs 1,200 per day. As they were unable to pay the charges, his sons took the burden to plough the land, he added.