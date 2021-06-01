Kurnool: SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli inspects curfew implementation

Kurnool: Superintendent of police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli ordered the officials concerned to strictly implement the curfew and to take stringent action on the violators.

The SP made a surprise visit and inspected the curfew implementation at Dhone, Peapully, Jonnagiri and Pathikonda on Tuesday.

He gave suggestions to the Dhone police on the implementation of curfew and added strict implementation of curfew will help to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Peapully, he inspected the situation and inquired on the situation. He asked to seize the vehicles of the violators.

He said if we neglect implementation of strict curfew at situation of pandemic, there are many chances of increasing the spread of coronavirus.

Later the SP visited Jonnagiri and Pathikonda and inspected the implementation of curfew.

He instructed the police to implement the curfewstrictly.

He said that violators of the curfew should not be spared. He ordered the officials to see that people are wearing masks and if they find anyone without a mask educate them, he added.