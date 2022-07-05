Kurnool: Specially challenged take part in Sadaran camp

Kurnool: Lieutenant and associate NCC officer Sunil Kanna said that Sadaran camp(identification camp) for persons with disabilities was conducted at the Silver Jubilee College here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Kanna said that the program was conducted by Telangana Andhra Sub Area (TASA) headquarters in collaboration with National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) Secunderabad and CRC Nellore.

He said on the first day of two days camp, around 222 people participated. Sunil Kanna said a team of physiotherapist, occupational therapy special educator, psychologist, orientation and mobility instructor and rehabilitation officer participated in the programme. The programme was initiated by a parent training programme for 45 parents.

The team has collected necessary documents for enrollment into various schemes of Ministry of Social justice and empowerment namely Acute Demyelinating Inflammatory Polyneuropathy (ADIP) scheme, Unique Disability Identify (UDI) card, Ayushman Bharat health card and National Career Service (NCS) card.

Even awareness was also created on Kiran helpline and tollfree number for information and counselling services. Therapeutic psychology, special education, orientation and mobility services work provided on a need basis.

A total of 52 children with intellectual disability are registered for the Teaching and Learning Material (TLM) kit, said Sunil Kanna. Brigadier K Somashankar, Colonel Pankaj Tuknait, Col Akshay Mathur and Dr VVS Kumar were also present.