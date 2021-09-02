Kurnool: State HRC office inaugurated, grievances to be dealt online

Kurnool: The Chairman of Human Rights Commission (HRC), Justice M Seetharama Murthy inaugurated HRC office at State guest house at Kurnool on Wednesday. He said in view of the third wave threat the grievances would be received online.

Addressing media persons, Justice Seetharama Murthy said that the HRC office would function from Wednesday. The office has started in a very short span and the District Collector has extended all his support.

He further stated that the people need not come to the office to file complaints. They can lodge complaints online. The decision has been taken due to the threat of the Covid third wave. He thanked the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, other Ministers, government officials, and the District Collector, P Koteshwara Rao for extending the support to start the HRC in Kurnool.

The Justice announced the chambers of HRC Chairman, Justice M Seetharama Murthy, Judicial member, Dande Subramanyam, and Non-Judicial member G Srinivasa Rao. The Veda Pandits of Endowments Department welcomed the Justice, Judicial and non-judicial members through PurnaKumbam and blessed the members.

The Joint Collectors, Rama Sunder Reddy, MVK Srinivasulu, DRO Pullaiah, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Venkatasubbaiah, Kurnool RDO, Hari Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Adi Seshu Naidu and other officials participated in the inauguration.