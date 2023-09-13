Kurnool: Stray dogs kill 34 baby goats

Kurnool: As many as 34 baby goats were killed in stray dogs’ attack on Tuesday at Kanakaveedu village in Nandavaram mandal of Kurnool district. According to information, Ramesh, who lives in the village, has 70 goats and 34 baby goats. The family is dependent on the income generated out of the livestock for their livelihood.

On Tuesday, as usual he took his flock to the nearby agriculture fields for grazing. Suddenly a group of stray dogs attacked on the baby goats. Before Ramesh could drive the dogs out and save the baby goats, almost all the goats suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Ramesh lamented that he has no other source of income to support his family.

Stating that he incurred a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh with the death of 34 baby goats, he urged the government to provide compensation to him.