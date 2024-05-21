Kurnool: Stringent action against illegal sand mining, Collector warns

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana has warned that stringent action would be taken if sand mining is done by violating court orders. She conducted a surprise inspection of sand reaches in K Singavaram, Eerladinne, Mudumala and Palle Doddi villages in C Belagal mandal on Monday.

The Collector ordered the officials concerned to set up closed circuit cameras at sand reaches to put a check on illegal transportation. Apart from setting up of CC cameras, police and revenue department personnel should co-ordinate with each other and conduct joint inspection at the ground level, she instructed. Under any circumstances, illegal sand mining is prohibited and if anyone was detected to be transporting sand would be taken into task, besides seizing their vehicles.

Srijana also noticed some water pumping motors in River Tungabhadra. She said according to WALTA Act, water pumping through motors is against the law. The C Belagal Tahsildar was ordered to immediately remove all the motors in the river. Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, Assistant trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, Kurnool RDO Seshi Reddy, Irrigation Superintending Engineer Reddy Sekhar Reddy, Mining DD Rajasekhar, RWS SE Nageshwar Rao, vigilance, geological and revenue department personnel also accompanied the collector.