Kurnool: TDP leader hacked to death

Kurnool: A TDP sympathiser was brutally hacked to death by his YSRCP rivals on Tuesday afternoon. This incident took place at Belum Caves in Kolimigundla mandal under Kovelakuntla police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Subba Rao, 45, a resident of Chinyalayala Palle in Kolimigundla mandal.

According to preliminary information, Subba Rao was operating a granite factory at Tadipatri in Anantapur district but on Tuesday he came to Kolimigundla to o monitor some ongoing works at Belum Caves. On learning of his presence at Belum Caves, his rivals came in two cars and attacked him with hunting sickles and later smashed his head with boulders, killing him instantly.

The deceased was a close associate of TDP former MLA of Banaganapalle, B C Janardhan Reddy. The brutal murder sent shock waves in the constituency.

Kolimigundla CI B Subba Reddy told The Hans India that the murder was a fall out of political rivalry. "Subba Rao was a close aide of TDP former MLA Janardhan Reddy and he campaigned for him in the Assembly elections.

At the same time, one Gurivi Reddy of the same village supported YSRCP. As a result, there has been a rivalry between Subba Rao and Gurvi Reddy," said the circle inspector.

According to him, Gurivi Reddy had been waiting to attack Subba Rao for some time. On learning of his presence at Belum Caves, Gurivi Reddy and 11 of his followers reached the spot two cars and committed the murder using hunting sickles.

Later, they threw boulders on his head killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene, the CI said. He said they had deployed additional police personnel in Chinyalayala Palle, the avert any untoward incident in the village. A case has been registered besides launching man hunt to nab the absconding accused, he added.