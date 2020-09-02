Kurnool: Teachers decry delay on scrapping CPS

Kurnool: Members of United Teachers Federation (UTF) staged one-day Satyagraha demanding replacement of Contributory Pension Scheme with the old scheme at Mandal Resource Centre (MRC) at Dhone in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the UTF former state honorary president, Narasimhudu, said the teachers were forced to lose several benefits because of the CPS. The scheme has been in force since September 2004. Earlier, several agitations were staged to end the CPS and continuation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) but the governments did not heed, he noted.

Narasimhudu said the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra had assured the teachers that his government would suspend the CPS after coming to power. "But, it is very unfortunate that despite the YSRCP government completing one-and-a-half years in office, it has not taken any steps towards restoring OPS," he lamented.

UTF Dhone mandal general secretary N S Babu said that the government was intentionally delaying the implementation of OPS on the pretext of committees. He warned of staging statewide agitations which would affect the government activities.

He urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to keep his promise made during his padayatra or be ready to face the wrath of the teachers. He said the Satyagraha was staged on the call given by the state committee.

UTF district secretary Venkatasubba Reddy, Ramesh, Gracemma, BY Subba Rayudu, Ravi Sekhar, Bala Ranga Reddy, Suresh Radha and others participated in the Satyagraha.