Kurnool tense amid rumours of Avinash Reddy’s arrest

Kurnool : Tense situations prevailed in Kurnool town with the mobilization of a heavy number of police personnel amidst the reports of the possible arrest of Kadapa Member of Parliament (MP) YS Avinash Reddy on Monday. Entire Gayatri estate in Kurnool town, where the multi-specialty hospital Viswa Bharati is located, was under the control of police personnel. Police pickets have been set up at almost all approaches leading into the Gayatri estate.

Avinash Reddy was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to attend an inquiry session at Hyderabad in connection with the YS Vivekananda murder case. Despite the CBI being summoned for three consecutive times, Avinash Reddy skipped to appear for the inquiry. Three days ago, the CBI was once again summoned to appear for the inquiry. But due to the ill health of YS Lakshmi, the mother of YS Avinash Reddy, he could not attend the inquiry.

Avinash Reddy, who was in Hyderabad, on learning about the serious health conditions of his mother immediately rushed to Viswa Bharati mufti-super specialty hospital in Kurnool. Prior to coming to Kurnool, the Kadapa MP has sent a letter to CBI seeking some more time to appear for the enquiry. The CBI sleuths instead of accepting his request were more inclined to arrest, so they chased Avinash Reddy up to Kurnool but failed to arrest.

The Kadapa MP reached Viswa Bharati hospital and enquired about the health condition of his mother. The party leaders and followers of Avinash Reddy on learning about his arrival at Kurnool reached in large numbers and flooded the entire Gayatri estate. On the other hand, the CBI, which is determined to arrest Avinash Reddy, also camped in Kurnool on Monday. An eight-member team held a lengthy discussion with Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth.

The lengthy discussion between Kurnool SP and CBI sleuths did not reap fruitful results. It is learnt that the arrest of Avinash Reddy will kill the tranquil atmosphere of Kurnool town. Law and order problems would arise and the situations would go out of hand. The CBI officials at last came to a decision to return to Hyderabad instead of arresting Avinash Reddy.

Earlier, it was learnt that the CBI sleuths would wait till late night to arrest the Kadapa MP, but everything changed in a matter of hours.



On Monday evening YS Vijayamma, mother of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to Viswa Bharati hospital to visit Sri Lakshmi.