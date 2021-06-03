Kurnool: Tension at Dorapalli as tiff sparks group clash

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Dorapalli village with people from two communities clashed with each other and pelted stones on Tuesday late night over a petty issue. Acting on tip-off, Dhone police immediately rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

According to information, a milk vendor, who belonged to Yadava community, has parked his auto near the residence of Budaga Jangam community. Members of Budaga Jangam have asked the milk vendor to remove the auto but instead of removing it he has indulged in verbal argument.

The argument in no time turned violent and people from both communities gathered in large numbers and began pelting stones. The incident continued for an hour.

In the incident, some persons from both communities sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Dhone government general hospital. Dhone Circle Inspector U Subramaniam told The Hans India that it was a petty issue.

With regard to auto stationed near the residence of Budaga Jangam community, a little argument took place between them, he said. While they were arguing, some people from both sides gathered at the spot and resorted to attacking each other.

Interestingly, no fatal casualties were noted except minor injuries.However, the situation at the village was brought under control. We have filed a case under sections 323, 324, 506 IPC and took up investigation. No one has been arrested so far, stated the CI.