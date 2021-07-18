Kurnool: Traffic disrupted from Mahanandi and Gajulapalli amid heavy rains in the district

The Paleru lake in the Mahanadi mandal is flowing briskly in the wake of heavy rains over the last few days. As a result, the traffic between Mahanandi and Gajulapalli was disrupted while the authorities alerted people in the hinterland. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Guntur, Anantapur, and Chittoor districts with Guntur NGO Colony receiving 14.5 cm of rainfall, Kadiri 21 cm, and Ramakuppam mandal Bandarupalle 10.6 cm respectively.



On the other hand, the incessant rains were reported for a few days in the holy shrine of Tirumala with the areas around the temple and the streets of Mada were inundated. Rainwater stood on the premises of the cottages and the low-lying areas were flooded. The Ghat road has become difficult to pass by due to the onslaught of heavy rains.



Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast low pressure in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and its environs on July 21. As a result, the northern coast will receive rain. The eastern and western basins extend from the northern Arabian Sea to southern Andhra Pradesh at a height of 3.1 km to 4.5 km over northern Maharashtra and Telangana. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and scattered showers along the coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema on Sunday and light to moderate rains are expected on Monday.