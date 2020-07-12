Kurnool: Uninterested in marriage, youth commits suicide

Kurnool: A youth committed suicide by hanging at his house on Saturday and he was identified as Veeresh (28), resident of Chetnahall village in Mantralayam mandal. According to information, two months ago, his parents have fixed a proposal with a girl of their relatives and formalities were completed and the date was also finalised.



While the family members were busy in purchasing articles needed for marriage, Veeresh who is unhappy with the marriage, hanged to the ceiling at his house. At the time of the incident the family members were not present at the house. When they returned to the house they were shocked to see Veeresh hanging from the ceiling. They immediately brought down the body and rushed to hospital, but he was declared brought dead, said the source. The Mantalayam cops were informed about the incident and they went to the village and made inquiries. Based on the complaint lodged by the family members, the cops have filed a case and took up the investigation, added the source.