Kurnool: Union Rural Development Secy has darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy

Kurnool: Rural Development secretary, Government of India, Nagendranath Sinha accompanied by his family members visited Srisailam temple on Wednesday and offered prayers to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

He was warmly received by District Collector P Koteswara Rao and temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna.

Following temple formalities, the Archakas and Vedic pundits welcomed Nagendranath Sinha into the temple at Raja Gopuram. After entering into the temple amid spiritual music, the Central Rural Development secretary had the darshan of the presiding deities. Later, Abhishekam was performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Kumkumarchana to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

Nagendranath Sinha was again taken into Ashirvachana mandapam located at Ammavari temple where the Archakas and Vedic pundits presented him theertha prasadam. EO Lavanna later presented Swamivari Sesha vastrams, prasadam and the portrait of the presiding deities to Nagendranath Sinha.

The Union Rural Development secretary accompanied by District Collector P Koteswara Rao enjoyed a boat ride on Srisailam project waters at Pathala Ganga. They also travelled through the ropeway up to Pathala Ganga covering a distance of half-a-kilometre. Sinha sought the ropeway details from the Collector and the EO.

The Collector later gave a brief description on Srisailam project, power generating houses (left and right), Pathala Ganga, history of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi, the beauty of Nallamala forest and others to Nagendranath Sinha.

Joint Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon, Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai, Kurnool revenue division officer (RDO) Hari Prasad and others were present.