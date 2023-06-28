Kurnool: Villagers stage rasta roko, demand permanent solution

Yerigeri (Kurnool): Several villages on the western part of Kurnool district are still reeling under severe drinking water crisis.

Despite the arrival of the rainy season, the villagers are finding it hard to get a pot of safe drinking water.

While the officials claim that steps are being taken to improve the drinking water supply, the ground reality is just opposite to what the officials are saying.

Vexed with the persistent drinking water problem, residents of Yerigeri village in Kowthalam mandal in Mantralayam constituency in Kurnool district have staged a road blockade at bus station with their kin and empty pots on Tuesday.

The villagers express concern that their problem was not solved though they had submitted several pleas to officials and people’s representatives. They complain that the drinking water was not supplied to them for about a month. The bore water in the village is not safe to consume and if they consume it they would face health problems.

A resident, who does not want to disclose his name, has said that during the TDP regime there was no problem for drinking water. Even at peak summer the then government officials have supplied water through tankers.

After the YSRC government has come to power the village began facing acute drinking water problem, he said.

He further said that none of the ruling party leaders has visited their village as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. He said the officials informed them that it would take one more month to supply drinking water.

The villagers said that they would not call off their protest until they get solid assurance from the officials that their problem would be resolved. The protestors urged Mantralayam MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy to respond to their problem and provide a permanent solution.

Traffic was disrupted on the road as the villagers staged a protest for about two hours.

It may be recalled that the villagers of Ballekal in Adoni mandal also staged a road blockade on Monday on the same issue.