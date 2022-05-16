Kurnool witnessing progress on all fronts: Suresh

Kurnool: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department Audimulapu Suresh said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the fastest developing States in the country.

Kurnool district is one of the districts in the State which is rapidly developing. The Minister visited Kurnool on Monday and participated in several inauguration functions. The Minister said Kurnool is that rapid developments were taking place in Andhra Pradesh state and Kurnool is one among other districts in the state that is also developing on all fronts.

Suresh laid foundation stones for developmental works worth Rs 9.4 crore in the district on Monday. The Minister laid stone near Kodumur road 'Y' junction for works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. Works worth Rs 50 lakh will be executed at ward 34, Rs 1.25 crore at ward 35, Rs 2.25 crore at ward 36, Rs 1.15 crore at ward 37 and Rs 2.79 crore at ward 41.

Later, he visited Yerra Buruju and Gadda Street in the old city where he inaugurated two Urban Health Care (UHCs) centres, each constructed at a cost of Rs one crore. After the completion of laying the foundation stones and inaugural functions, the Minister interacted with corporators. Mayor B Y Ramaiah said that he was elated over the Municipal Administration portfolio being allotted to Audimulapu Suresh.

He said that they will develop Kurnool on all fronts working in coordination with the Minister. Later, the MPs of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Pocha Bhramananda Reddy, MLAs of Kurnool, Kodumur and Panyam, MA Hafeez Khan, Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Collector P Koteswara Rao and others participated in the programme.