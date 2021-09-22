Kurnool: Woman goes missing with her two children

Kurnool: A missing woman case was registered at Two town police station on Tuesday. According to Circle Inspector Parathasaradhi Reddy, one Prathyusha, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Palakottalu went missing since Monday evening. She along with her two children Shanmukha Goud and Sameeksha, on the pretext of purchasing school bags went out on Monday evening but did not return despite it being late night.

Venkateshwarulu Goud, the father of Prathyusa enquired his daughter's whereabouts with near and dear ones besides his relatives. Even her mobile was switched off. After enquiring all, Venkateshwarulu Goud came to Two town police station and lodged a complaint, said the CI.

Based on the complaint, a missing case has been filed and taken up investigation. The reasons behind Pratyusha went missing are not yet known. The CI said the footage of Closed Circuit (CC) Cameras are being monitored to track the identity of missing woman and her two children.