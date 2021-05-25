Kurnool: YSRCP government failed to provide good governance to people

Kurnool: TDP parliamentary presidents of Kurnool and Nandyal, Somisetty Venkateswarlu and Gowru Venkata Reddy came down heavily on the YSRCP government for resorting to vindictive politics and targeting the leaders of TDP by filing false cases and sending them to remand.

Addressing media persons at the party office here on Monday, the parliamentary presidents said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally failed to provide good governance to the people of state. They alleged faction rule was prevailed in the state. They said the arrest of Banaganapalle former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy depicts the vindictive attitude of government. Instead of concentrating on developing the state, he was busy targeting the TD leaders, alleged the leaders.

The leaders said ten days ago, some YSRCP activists with deadly weapons were spotted near the residence of BC Janardhan Reddy. When questioned what were they doing near BC Janardhan Reddy's residence, the YSRCP men immediately attacked TD men. Meanwhile the former MLA came out of his residence and pacified the situation. But the police personnel instead of knowing the real facts, accused Janardhan Reddy of provoking his party men to attack. On the grounds of provocation and attack, the police have filed SC/ST cases and arrested Janardhan Reddy. Though Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli was impartial in safeguarding law and order in the district, but some sub level officials are taking the sides of ruling party leaders, they alleged. Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of taking steps to bring down the corona cases, they said he was keenly interested in targeting the TDP leaders and cadres. Though people of Kurnool district are living in harmony, they said there was every chance of disturbing the tranquility if the attacks are repeated in the district. The leaders suggested the present MLA Katasani Rami Reddy to serve the people and strive to win the hearts of the people. Nagendra Kumar, Abbas, D James, P Ravi Kumar, Bala Venksteshwara Reddy, P Hanumantha Rao Choudhary and Praveen were present.