Kurnool: YSRCP leaders face bitter experience in JMB survey

Tuggali (Kurnool):The leaders of YSR Congress party are facing bitter experience in the villages while conducting door-to-door survey under 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu,' a mass contact programme. Such a kind of incident took place at Ratana village in Tuggali mandal of Pathikonda constituency on Monday.

As part of 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' some leaders of ruling party have gone to Ratana village and tried to interact with the villagers to know the implementation of welfare scheme benefits. Later they wanted to paste the sticker of the CM on the houses with whom they have interacted.

Before they could paste sticker, the residents alleged that they were not benefited from any of government schemes.

They alleged that the leaders have visited their village to seek votes prior to election and after coming to power no one has come to ask the needs of the people.

The residents alleged that the government during its four years rule has not addressed even a single problem.

The residents strongly opposed the leaders and warned not to stick the stickers. They also told them to leave the village. Facing strong protest from the residents, the leaders left the village.