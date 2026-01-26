KV student gets second place in Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

Tirupati: Lakshith Srinivas, a student of Class VI at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Tirupati has secured Second Position at the State level prestigious Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) – 2025. With this remarkable performance, he has also been selected for the National Level of the competition.

In recognition of his achievement, Lakshith Srinivas has been awarded a memento and a cash prize of Rs 3,000. His success reflects his dedication, scientific aptitude, and hard work, and brings great pride and honour to the Vidyalaya. This achievement stands as a proud moment for KV IIT Tirupati and serves as an inspiration to fellow students to pursue excellence in the field of science.