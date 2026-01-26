  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

KV student gets second place in Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

  • Created On:  26 Jan 2026 7:45 AM IST
KV student gets second place in Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
X

Tirupati: Lakshith Srinivas, a student of Class VI at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Tirupati has secured Second Position at the State level prestigious Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) – 2025. With this remarkable performance, he has also been selected for the National Level of the competition.

In recognition of his achievement, Lakshith Srinivas has been awarded a memento and a cash prize of Rs 3,000. His success reflects his dedication, scientific aptitude, and hard work, and brings great pride and honour to the Vidyalaya. This achievement stands as a proud moment for KV IIT Tirupati and serves as an inspiration to fellow students to pursue excellence in the field of science.

Tags

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2025KV IIT Tirupati Student AchievementState Level Science CompetitionYoung Science TalentNational Level Selection
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

Video content has become essential in today’s digital-first world. Businesses, educators, marketers, and creators all rely on video to communicate ideas, promote products

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

National News

More
Share it
X