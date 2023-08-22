KVK Yagantipalle bags 19 appreciation certificates

Yagantipalle (Nandyal): G Dhana Lakshmi, senior scientist and head of Krishi Vignan Kendra (KVK) Yagantipalle in Banaganapalle constituency of Nandyal district, said that KVK Yagantipalle has bagged 19 appreciation certificates out of 30 different categories at the workshop held at Tamil Nadu. Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, the senior scientist said that the zonal workshop was held at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in Coimbatore from August 17-19.



In the workshop around 72 Krishi Vignan Kendras from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have participated.

She said that KVK was reaching 1.14 lakh farmers in Nandyal district through timely agro-advisory services. The KVK Yagantipalle is extending services on various aspects to the farmers like seed and planting material, climate resilient technologies through NICRA project, use of drone technology, soil health cards, dairy and poultry and promoting double layered livestock systems. The KVK is also extending services to women folk in establishment of self-employment units in farm and non-farm sector. Dhana Lakshmi said that KVK was in constant touch with the farmers clarifying their doubts on farming through WhatsApp groups and zoom trainings in the crop season.

Apart from the farmers training camps, skills are also being imparted to youths and extension functionaries of Rythu Barosa Kendras and others. The KVK is also providing a knowledge and resource center of agriculture technologies for supporting initiatives of public, private and voluntary sector in improving the agriculture economy of the district. She further said production and supply of good quality seeds, planting materials, livestock, poultry, fingerling and product to the farming sector.

The ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone 10 after identifying the outstanding performance for the year 2022-23 based on 30 performance indicators has presented best Krishi Vigyan Kendra Trophy.

The trophy was presented by Dr V Geetha Lakshmi, the Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University at Coimbatore in the presence of Dr Shaik N Meera, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Zone-10 and Dr Subramanyam Director ATARI Zone X1. Dhana Lakshmi also said that on the auspicious occasion, a book entitled, ‘Catalyzing action towards climate resilience experiences of NICRA’ in Kurnool district was also released.