Labour’s contribution crucial in building Polavaram, Amaravati: Sindhura

Puttaparthi: On the International Labour Day (May Day), Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to all workers and emphasized that major developmental projects like the Polavaram project, Amaravati capital city, and the High Court constructions in Andhra Pradesh have only been possible due to the hard work and dedication of laborers.

Participating in May Day celebrations along with municipal and auto workers in front of the Puttaparthi Municipal Office, the MLA hoisted the Labour Day flag and cut a cake arranged by the workers.

She praised the labor force for their contribution to the state’s growth and highlighted that the coalition government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to ensuring workers’ welfare.

Addressing the gathering, she said that May Day is not just a celebration but a reminder of the historical struggles and achievements of labor movements worldwide, originating from the 1886 American workers’ movement that demanded eight-hour workdays and fair wages. MLA Sindhura Reddy expressed gratitude to all types of workers in Sri Sathya Sai district—agricultural, construction, industrial, and others—stating that no nation can develop without their relentless efforts. She called on everyone to work together to protect workers’ rights and dignity.

She reiterated that International Labour Day should inspire society to recognize and support the labor community.

She also extended greetings and thanks to all workers on behalf of her constituency and the people of Puttaparthi.

Municipal Commissioner Prahallad, Puttaparthi TDP Convenor Ramamjaneyulu, former Municipal Chairman BC Ganganna, leaders like Besta Chalapathi, Ramarao, Councillor Lakshmipathi, Samakoti Adinarayana, Gangadhar Naidu, Suresh Chowdary, Krishna Prasad, Jayaprakash, and several coalition party leaders, municipal and auto workers participated in the event.