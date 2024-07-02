Lakshmi Parthasarathy takes charge as ADC CMD

Guntur: D Lakshmi Parthasarathy took over charge as Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director at ADC head office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Earlier also she worked as ADC CMD from January 2016 to July 2019. As soon as she took charge, the officials of the various departments in the ADC met her, gave flower bouquets and congratulated her.

Later, she conducted a review meeting with the officials and enquired about constructions in Amaravati.

ADC chief engineer Dhanunjay, superintendent engineer Bhaskar, CAO Umamaheswari and horticulture officer Hari Prasad were present.