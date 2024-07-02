  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lakshmi Parthasarathy takes charge as ADC CMD

D Lakshmi Parthasarathy taking charge as Amaravati Development Corporation CMD in Vijayawada on Monday
x

D Lakshmi Parthasarathy taking charge as Amaravati Development Corporation CMD in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

D Lakshmi Parthasarathy took over charge as Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director at ADC head office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Guntur: D Lakshmi Parthasarathy took over charge as Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson-cum-Managing Director at ADC head office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Earlier also she worked as ADC CMD from January 2016 to July 2019. As soon as she took charge, the officials of the various departments in the ADC met her, gave flower bouquets and congratulated her.

Later, she conducted a review meeting with the officials and enquired about constructions in Amaravati.

ADC chief engineer Dhanunjay, superintendent engineer Bhaskar, CAO Umamaheswari and horticulture officer Hari Prasad were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X