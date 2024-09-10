Landslide claims one life, 3 others injured

Paderu (ASR district): A 20-year-old woman died in a landslide that occurred late on Sunday night at Chatrapalli village of Galikonda panchayat under GK Veedhi mandal. The deceased has been identified as Korra Kumari. Three others, Korra Pandanna (60), Korra Sumitra (18) and Korra Subbarao (25) were injured and are receiving treatment at the Sapparla primary health centre. Their condition is reported to be stable, according to Alluri Sitharama Raju district collector A S Dinesh Kumar.

The district collector announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased as per national and state disaster relief regulations. He has also instructed officials to alert residents of hilltop villages and the Kondavallu region to stay vigilant.

Dinesh Kumar noted that the district is experiencing severe impacts from a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, with continuous heavy rains affecting the area.

ITDA project officer V Abhishek has announced that arrangements are being made for the relocation of Chatrapalli villagers affected by the landslides. He inspected damaged roads and culverts in the GK Veedhi mandal. His attempts to reach Chatrapalli proved unsuccessful due to the poor road conditions.

Chatrapalli village, home to 120 people from 30 families, will have its residents relocated to the government tribal welfare ashram school in Sapparla. The ITDA PO instructed local officials to relocate the villagers as soon as possible.

Abhishek also toured Sampangi Gondi and Lankapakala villages to assess the damage to roads and culverts, as well as the damaged road near Rintada village.