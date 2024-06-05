Landslide victory for NDA in Godavari districts

Rajamahendravaram: NDA registered a landslide victory in the general elections in the five districts of the Godavari Region. In the counting of votes, from the postal ballot to the EVM votes, the candidates of the NDA partner parties were victorious in every round.

The NDA has given a resounding victory in East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Eluru districts under the combined Godavari districts. In these five districts, 35 Assembly constituencies and five Lok Sabha constituencies were captured by the NDA parties-- TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.

The clean sweep of Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, and West Godavari districts of the joint Godavari districts by the NDA created a sensation. In the pro-coalition atmosphere, the ministers of the ruling party were also swept away in defeat. Among the defeated ministers are Dadisetti Raja from Tuni in Kakinada district, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna from Rajahmundry Rural, Taneti Vanitha from Kovvur, Pinipe Viswaroop from Amalapuram in Konaseema, Kottu Satyanarayana from Tadepalli Gudem in West Godavari district. Not even a single minister in Godavari districts could escape defeat.

In Gopalapuram of East Godavari district, Telugu Desam candidate Maddipati Venkata Raju won with a majority of 26,527 votes against Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. In Rajahmundry Rural Constituency, Telugu Desam candidate Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary won with a margin of 63056 votes over BC Welfare and Information Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna. The TDP candidate Arimilli Radhakrishna won by majority of 71, 059 votes against the YSRCP candidate Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao in Tanuku of West Godavari District. Jana Sena has achieved its victory in Tadepalligudem. Jana Sena candidate Bolisetti Srinivas won with a majority of 61,510 votes against YSRCP candidate and Minister of Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana.

Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s daughter, TDP candidate Divya won against R&B Minister Daissetti Raja from the Tuni constituency.

Tuni, Prathipadu, Jaggampeta, Kakinada City, Kakinada Rural, Peddapuram, Pithapuram assembly constituencies in Kakinada district, Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Razole, P Gannavaram, Kothapeta, Mummidivaram, Mandapeta constituencies in Konaseema district, Rajahmundry City, Rajahmundry Rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram constituencies in East Godavari district are swept by the NDA. Tadepalligudem, Undi, Tanuku, Narasapuram, Achanta, Bhimavaram, and Palakollu constituencies in West Godavari district were also won by the NDA and left the YSRCP disappointed.

In Narasapuram of West Godavari district, Janasena candidate Bommidi Naykar won against YSRCP candidate Nagaraja Varaprasada Raju by a margin of 49,096 votes. In the Undi constituency, former MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju won by a margin of 56,777 votes over PVL Narasimha Raju of YSRCP. In Achanta, the TDP candidate Pithani Satyanarayana won over Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju with a majority of 22,076 votes.