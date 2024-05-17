Naidu doubts over e-office upgradation

Vijayawada: The TDP has urged Governor Abdul Nazeer to take immediate steps to stop the proposed upgradation of the e-office, which is scheduled to begin from Friday.

In a letter to the Governor, TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the state government was planning to upgrade the existing e-office version ostensibly under the instructions of the Union Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India and the Network Interface Controller (NIC), New Delhi.

Naidu said the officials and political parties have several apprehensions that the timing of this exercise is fraught with possible mischief of deleting important files and documents relating to the decisions taken by the present government involving omissions, commissions, irregularities, deviations and diversions of resources to favour the contractors besides some YSRCP leaders.

Pointing out that the state government was violating the regular practice and has not been uploading the GOs on its website, particularly some GOs relating to major decisions and was keeping the crucial decisions under the wraps, he said.

The letter said there is absolutely no transparency in the administration and cases are being foisted against those who are raising voice against the irregularities in the governance or opaque decisions, he said.

This kind of functioning of the government only gives a clear indication of some mischief likely to be resorted to by this government in the name of migrating to new e-office version, particularly when the election process is on and many officers, including the HoDs are drafted for the poll duty who are not available at their respective headquarters, he said.



Naidu urged the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to defer the decision till the new government is formed. Chandrababu also mentioned that he has information that certain crucial records are being destroyed or shifted from the offices and pointed out the incidents that took place earlier in which some records belonging to the CBCID were burnt without following the prescribed procedure for destroying the government records.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the CEO in this regard and we are yet to receive a reply from the CEO for this," Naidu said. Hence, he said, it is essential that all the files, notefiles, records and documents are secured properly and not allowed to be either destroyed or taken away, he said.