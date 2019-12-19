Trending :
Last date for objections on voter list Dec 22: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has asked the officials to complete the publication of the new voters’ list by December 28.

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has asked the officials to complete the publication of the new voters' list by December 28.

Speaking to the officials at Collectorate in a review meeting here on Thursday, he said that objections should be accepted up to December 22. The officials should take care while publishing the voters' list, he said. Any lapses in the electoral rolls should not be spared, he warned. In a democracy, vote is a weapon in the hands of the people, he added.

The elections will be held as per the directions of the Central and state governments and the officials should work with coordination in this regard. At present in the district there are as many as 42,47,542 voters. He also underlined the need to celebrate National Voters Day on January 25.

Top