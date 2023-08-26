Last date for receipt of applications Aug 31

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Information and Public Relations and YSR Awards High Power Screening Committee member T Vijay Kumar Reddy said August 31 is the last date to receive applications for YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement 2023 awards. The State government has been felicitating those who excel in different fields and render service to people by presenting the awards. In a statement here on Friday, the High Power Screening committee member said that people and organisations who wish to apply for the awards should provide full information on a single page with their phone numbers and e mail IDs.

He said the applicants can send their nominations to [email protected] mail Id also. The Commissioner of I&PR said that those who excelled in arts, social service, public affairs, science and technology, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil services, sports and provided services in villages and slums, NGOs and voluntary organisations are eligible to file their nominations for the YSR awards.