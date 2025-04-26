Last rites of Chandra Mouli performed

Visakhapatnam: Several Ministers, MLAs and other officials paid respects to JS Chandra Mouli, who died in the terror attack in Pahalgam as his last rites were performed on Friday.

As family members, friends and relatives came together to bid final adieu to the retired bank employee, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, among others, came together to extend solidarity to the bereaved family members.

Even as the mortal remains of the deceased were received on Wednesday, the family performed the last rites on Friday as his daughters from abroad had to reach the city.

Chandra Mouli was one of the 26 tourists, who were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received the mortal remains of Chandra

Mouli, Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan offered condolences to the bereaved family members on Thursday.

Several people paid respects to the retired bank employee by taking part in the funeral.