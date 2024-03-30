Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu asks cadre to work for next 40 days to win in elections

In a meeting held at the party office in Edlapadu, mandal leaders and workers were motivated by Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu to work hard for the next 40 days in order to secure a victory in the upcoming election.





During the meeting, Devaraya emphasized the importance of working together and learning from the successful strategies implemented by the TDP when they were in power. He highlighted the significance of the BC Declaration, which focuses on the protection of BCs, and the need to implement welfare schemes for Dalits.





Devaraya expressed confidence in winning the election in Chilakaluripet and urged everyone to strive towards making the region a hub of development. He pointed out that the changes in the opponents' stance were a clear indication of their impending victory.





Overall, Devarayulu's message to the party members was clear - by working hard and staying united, they can exceed their expectations and emerge victorious in the election.

