Law & order deteriorating in State, flays YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: Law and order have been deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh, pointed out YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said that the state was peaceful during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime.

Condemning the murder of YSRCP Dalit activist Manda Salman, Satyanarayana termed it as a heinous and undemocratic act.

No section is happy under the coalition rule. Farmers, students and women face several difficulties across the state,” he mentioned. Satyanarayana criticised the coalition government for wiping away the festive mood from the people by hiking tariffs and burdening the common man.

The MLC stated that ahead of the festival, liquor rates were increased, stamp duty was hiked. “There is no minimum support price for farmers for any crop and fee reimbursement dues have been mounting,” he expressed concern.

Underlining that the state government owes about Rs.5,600 crore towards fee reimbursement, Satyanarayana pointed out that farmers continue to suffer due to shortage of urea.

What kind of assurance did the TDP give before elections and what sort of administration is implemented in the state now? With such atrocious governance, what kind of message does the state government intend to convey to the youth?” the MLC questioned.

Even if the government failures were pointed out, Satyanarayana criticised that coalition leaders were not willing to condemn them because they remain to be facts. Former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, YSRCP district president KK Raju, among others, were present.