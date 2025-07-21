Live
Law students urged to embrace diligence
Tirupati: A guest lecture by senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh, was organised on Sunday by the department of Law in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV).
Addressing the gathering, Singh underlined the essential qualities for aspiring lawyers, including hard work, perseverance, commitment, curiosity for reading, logical thinking, and a readiness to work diligently. He also underlined the moral responsibilities of lawyers, such as showing empathy towards others and nurturing a spirit of service to society.
Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma highlighted the achievements of the university and its Department of Law. Head of the Law department Prof T Seetha Kumari mentioned Vikas Singh‘s remarkable accomplishments in the legal profession.
The event was attended by Dean of Social Sciences Prof C Vani, faculty members of the Law Department, students, local advocates and participants from Ambedkar Global Law College.