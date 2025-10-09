Lawyers abstain from court work

Patnagarh: Lawyers in Patnagarh and across Odisha on Wednesday abstained from court work to protest against the brutal murder of senior advocate and State Bar Council (SBC) member Pitabas Panda in Berhampur two days ago.

Two bar associations in Patnagarh joined the State Bar Council’s call for a strike demanding justice for Panda, also a BJP member. A memorial meeting was held and Patnagarh Civil Bar Association & Criminal Court Bar Association presidents Dharpaganjan Patnaik and Indubhushan Thakur presided over the meeting. A silent prayer was offered in memory and honour of deceased Pitabas Panda. They demanded immediate arrest of culprits and adequate compensation to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, the State Bar Council urged the State government, the DGP and all authorities concerned to deal with the incident with utmost urgency.

While the members of Orissa High Court Bar Council held a rally demanding justice for Panda and submitted a memorandum to Cuttack District Collector, the Bhubaneswar Bar Association lawyers also held a dharna in front of the district and sessions judge court here and refrained from joining courtwork.