Lawyers appeal BJP to support Tirupati development

Tirupati: Lawyers from the city appealed to BJP leaders not to oppose TTD from taking up development works in the city, in the larger interest of the people including residents and also thousands of devotees coming from various parts of the country. Stating that Tirupati and Tirumala are one and the same, they said that it will be the pilgrims, who will be benefited more with the development of Tirupati.

Speaking to media here on Friday, senior lawyers including Irala Chandrashekhar and Dorababu said

the pilgrim city is witnessing infrastructure development like roads, water supply and sanitation like never before, thanks to the TTD management for financial support. ‘It was after TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s period, Tirupati underwent massive development that is after 30 years to cope with the manifold increase of pilgrim population,’ they observed.

The lawyers requested BJP leaders, particularly Bhanu Prakash Reddy, to support corporation works. Vijay Kumar, Deepa Purushotham and others were present.