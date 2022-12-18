Leaders should lead by example: Narayana Murthy

Visakhapatnam: The dreams of the people could only be realised if India becomes a leader in economic power through aspiration, good values, hard work, discipline and sacrifice, said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Addressing the gathering at the Andhra University Alumni Meet 'Waves-2022' at AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Narayana Murthy made accomplished persons and students to look into what they can do to consolidate the wonderful progress the country has made thus far. "There is a need to think about what we should do to add value to the country. It will only make India a moral leader in science, technology and medicine and a land of good and fair governance," he underlined, exhorting people to become happy, enthusiastic, confident committed partners towards achieving the goals.

Appreciating GMR Group chairman GM Rao for being a role model and contributing to nation building and the manner in which he claimed the success ladder step by step, Narayana Murthy exhorted the younger generation to draw inspiration from him, work hard and perform in their respective fields exceptionally well. "Performance results from high aspirations, some degree of smartness, unflinching commitment, unfailing discipline, innovation, lots of hard work," he said, stressing on rising above affiliations and getting groomed as confident citizens.

Unlike earlier, today, India earned a new-found respect from foreign countries, Narayana Murthy noted. "Thanks to the illustrious alumni such as these as they have contributed towards this direction," he said. Further, he said that entrepreneurship will help eliminate poverty in India and exhorted the students to focus on that largely.

He suggested that the youngsters ensure that their mind overcomes limitations of the body and embrace high aspirations.

Later, Narayana Murthy participated in an interactive session with AU vice-chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy. "Our education system should help our children understand natural phenomena at an early stage. They need to be taught various such theories and encouraged to do analytical thinking, look into the problems of the society and resolve them. Orient our education to make children curious to learn and make our society far better," he suggested.

About the leadership mantra for a successful leader, Narayana Murthy said since actions speak louder than words, leaders need to lead by example. "The most powerful instrument for leadership is discipline. There is nothing as important in life as the respect we earn in society," he concluded.

He exhorted the students to observe their teachers, internalise what they impart and make it part of their DNA like how he did during his academic years.

Founder chairman of AAA and group chairman of GMR Group GM Rao, chairman AAA and former VC of AU Beela Satyanarayana, CMD of Avanti Feeds Limited Alluri Indra Kumar, who attended as guest of honour, also spoke.