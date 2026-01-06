Kishan Reddy backs family of Hyderabad woman killed in US

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic murder of Godishala Nikita, a young woman from Hyderabad, in Columbia, Maryland, USA. Nikita’s family resides in Tarnaka, Vijayapuri Colony, which falls under his Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

Upon learning of the incident, Kishan Reddy, sharing a post on X, on Monday, said that he had immediately spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Germany, requesting his assistance in expediting the process of bringing Nikita’s mortal remains back to India. He stated that his office in Delhi and the Telangana BJP office are in constant touch with Nikita’s family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao visited Nikita’s residence in Tarnaka to console her parents and relatives. Speaking to the media, he described the murder as extremely painful, noting that Nikita, who had gone to the USA for higher studies, belonged to a middle-class family in Hyderabad. Preliminary information suggests that Nikita had lent money to a friend, who allegedly murdered her in anger when she asked for repayment, and hid the body in the apartment.

Ramchander Rao said he has spoken to officials and police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and a full-scale investigation to ensure justice. He conveyed condolences on behalf of himself and the BJP party, assuring the family of continued support. He further mentioned that Kishan Reddy had already discussed the matter with the External Affairs Minister, while he himself had written a letter seeking urgent action. He added that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar is also making efforts to bring Nikita’s body back to India.