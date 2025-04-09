LEAP to overhaul state edu model

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh is all set to overhaul its education model beginning with the 2025–26 academic session, introducing a play-based curriculum, comprehensive pedagogy training, and an AI-driven remedial assessment programme.

The state government will launch LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh), a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing learning outcomes, Minister for Human Resources, Nara Lokesh announced.

A cornerstone of LEAP is a renewed focus on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), along with the adoption of global best practices in education. “Andhra Pradesh is pioneering a new era in education through LEAP — focusing on foundational learning, global standards, and inclusive growth,” said Lokesh. He emphasised that the government's vision is to build a world-class education system by 2029, empowering students with technical, leadership, and real-world skills using AI and other advanced technologies.

The push for reform follows critical findings from key studies, including the ASER survey, which highlighted poor learning outcomes across the state. A significant infrastructure revamp will accompany the academic reforms, featuring Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concepts and print-rich classrooms in all pre-primary and primary schools. Each assembly constituency will have two to three model Anganwadi Centre (AWC) schools, officials confirmed. These centers will include basic amenities such as electricity, water, and toilets for girls to ensure inclusive access.

The curriculum update will align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, incorporating 21st-century skills, digital literacy, and holistic development from primary to upper primary levels. Value-based education and greater emphasis on extracurricular activities will be key features across all grades.

To ease student transitions, bridge courses will be provided for those entering Grades 6 and 9. Additionally, summer learning packets—containing assignments, assessments, and curated learning materials—will be distributed to help students in Grades 6 to 8 prepare for the new academic year.

The plan also includes prescriptive learning tools and customized e-content based on student assessment data, ensuring targeted remediation. Recognizing the critical role of educators, the new model emphasises the alignment of teacher performance with student outcomes. A comprehensive teacher training programme will be introduced, featuring e-content on best pedagogical practices and e-modules for delivering vocational education. School principals will benefit from professional development workshops and mentorship programs to enhance leadership at the institutional level.