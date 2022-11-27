Learn skills to face global competition, students told by Taneti Vanitha

Vijayawada: Home minister Taneti Vanitha on Saturday exhorted the students to learn survival skills and become globally fit for any kind of employment in the present highly competitive world. She was the chief guest at the valedictory of the AP Polytechfest-2022-23 event organised by the department of technical education at SS convention centre here from November 24 to 26. Thousands of students from various parts of the state attended the three-day event.

Addressing on the occasion, Vanitha said education does not end with scoring marks, but it about acquiring knowledge and skills updation. She exhorted the students to continue the same fervour in future and enable themselves adaptable and be fit to face future challenges. She explained the schemes being implemented for the students and wished that every student to become successful and employable and lead a decent life.

Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh wished the students to continue the education with same enthusiasm in future in pursuing higher studies, realising the dreams and making parents happy through their success. Further, he stated that the students should not distract themselves from studies and ethics.

C Nagarani, director of technical education, delivered the valedictory report, summing up the events that took place for all three days at the Techfest.

She felt that this Techfest enabled our Diploma students to update their technical skills and scientific thinking. She congratulated that the hard work of 800 boys and 200 girls, who have participated in designing the projects submitted in the Techfest. She recollected that nearly 90 Polytechnics have participated in designing the logo for the fest and the best one was prepared by Gudlavalleru Polytechnic, bagging 5,000 cash prize.

T Anil Kumar, CEO, AP Innovation Society, Government of AP, congratulated the department of technical education for successfully conducting the fest in Vijayawada.

The best projects were rewarded with an amount of Rs 1,00,000 as first prize and Rs 50,000 as second prize. Further, the students were rewarded with Rs 25,000 as best prize (third prize) for all 13 core diploma branches.

Polytechnic students displayed various projects they have made on solar energy, power distribution, creation of websites and many others. Several thousand students from across the state visited the three day Techfest. Out of 253 projects, the state level first prize of Rs 1 lakh went to the project 'Smart Visually Challenged Stick' prepared by the team of Government Polytechnic, Chodavaram, Anakapalli district.

Second Prize Rs 50,000 went to Automobile Crash Detection and Intimation prepared by the team of Rise Krishna Sai , II Shift Polytechnic, Vallur, Ongole. The third prize was given to 13 projects of different branches.