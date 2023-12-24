Vizianagaram: Centurion University (CU) has conducted its third convocation in grand way on Saturday on the premises of the institution.

Chancellor Prof G S N Raju said that learning is a continuous process and the students even after getting the job also need to upgrade their knowledge to reach better positions in their career. “Our organisation is a practical-oriented one and the students can learn a lot here by experiencing wonderful learning atmosphere along with resources. Our aim is to carve the student as a graduate with utmost knowledge who can directly work for some company or organisation. Research projects undertaken here are very much helpful to the students to upgrade their knowledge and to learn new topics,” he said.

A senior official from L& T Paneesh Rao was awarded honorary doctorate. He said that Centurion University is a wonderful platform for students to master technical education. V-C Dr P K Mahanthy said that they are introducing several new courses which have excellent job opportunities. Around 12 students were awarded gold medals in various subjects and 140 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. Prof Mukti Kant Misra, president, Prof D N Rao, Vice President, Registrar Dr Pallavi and others attended.