Learning technology helps law graduates a lot: Ex Supreme Court judge

Guntur: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Chalameswar stressed on the need to teach law course with technology.

He inaugurated BA LLB, BBA LLB courses through online at a programme held at Vignan's University at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that law students who learned cyber security and digital crimes through latest technology will have bright future. He said that those who have passed legal education during the last seven years are drawing higher salaries.

Vignan's Education Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that due to privatisation policies of the government, hotels, restaurants, shops and establishments are making agreements. As a result, demand for lawyers increased and added that there is need to engage an advocate in every company.

Varsity Chancellor Dr K Rama Murthy Naidu said that leading lawyers in the Supreme Court and High Courts will take 50 per cent of the classes to the students. They will take steps to get internship to the students during the first year.

Vignan's University vice-chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said that law graduates are earning more than medical and engineering graduates.

Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University former vice-chancellor Prof Satyanarayana, Agriculture director Dr T Ramesh Babu were present.