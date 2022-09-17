Lecturer slaps & kicks student in Vijayawada, suspended

Vijayawada: An incident, where a lecturer slapped and kicked a student for speaking with others in the class, created sensation. The incident took place on Thursday at Sri Chaitanya College Bhaskar Bhavan campus near Benz circle in Vijayawada and the video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

State education department officials along with the officials of district education and Childline took a serious note of the incident. Inter Board local inspector Ravi Kumar and district education officer Renuka went to the college and enquired into the incident.

The lecturer explained that the student was hearing songs on earphones despite several warnings not to do so. 'In a fit of rage, I beat him,' the lecturer said. But the student's parents stated that their ward has no phone at all.

RIO informed that the lecturer was suspended.



