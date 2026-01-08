Legal awareness on eliminating child marriages held

Anantapur: As part of Eliminating Child Marriages-2025 initiative, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness programme in the city on Wednesday. The programme was conducted in accordance with the directions of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Amaravati, under the guidance of Anantapur Principal District Judge E Bhimaravu.

The awareness drive forms part of the 100-Day Plan of Action being implemented from December 17, 2025, to March 27, 2026. Addressing the students at Nehru Municipal High School and Sri Krishnadevaraya Municipal High School in Anantapur, DLSA Secretary N Rajashekhar stressed the need to encourage education among girl children, stating that education plays a vital role in their overall development and contributes significantly to the welfare of families and society at large.

He called upon students, parents and public to remain vigilant against the social evil of child marriage and to work collectively towards building a progressive and responsible society. He explained legal consequences of child marriages and the importance of safeguarding the rights of children.