Lendi College celebrates Engineers’ Day

Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology has celebrated Engineers’ Day on the birth anniversary of prominent engineer and visionary Mokshagundam Visveswarayya on Sunday.

D Srinivasa Rao, general manager, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam, explained the importance of engineering and technology in every part of modern life. He explained how the Hindustan Shipyard Limited provides engineering design and helps in manufacture of ships for Defence sector and oil trading companies.

He also stated that they were designing ships to control pollution. He explained that the company offers underwater repairs to ships and submarines, detection of submarines etc as part of their defence services. He stated that they have to come up with innovative ideas and solutions for their engineering problems in the shipyard.

Another senior officer from the shipyard N V Rama Rao explained the significance of material engineering as part of their designs, using materials like aluminium, titanium, steels etc for shipbuilding and aerospace applications. Later, prizes were distributed to the students who participated in various competitions.

College Vice Principals Dr T Haribabu, Pro KV Narasimham, Dean of Placement G Prakash Babu and others have attended the programme.