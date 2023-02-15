Lendi holds guest lecture on E-Vehicles

Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering organised an awareness seminar on Electric Vehicles for students here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ranjan Kumar Behara, Associate Professor at IIT Patna said there will be new innovations in power electronics and drives, and electrical engineers should be ready for the need for electric power.

The changes will come in future in electrical vehicles, the necessary batteries and alternative sources of electricity. He said the future of society is for electric vehicles as the fossil fuels are costlier and the emissions are hazardous to environment.

Many automobile brands are planning to manufacture electric vehicles and that would be the major sector, which is going to provide huge employment. Innovative ideas would change the world, he said

Head of the Department Dr K Subbaramaiah, Associate Head of the Department Dr BVYs Acharya, Dr M Mangaraju, Dr P Janaki, Dr Naresh and others felicitated the speaker.