Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road

Srisailam (Nandyal): A six-month-old leopard cub died in a road accident. The incident took place late on Friday night at Hatakeshwaram near the Srisailam temple.



According to Srisailam forest ranger Narasimhulu, the leopard cub which would be of around 6 months age might be crossing the ghat road near Hatakeshwaram when an unidentified vehicle hit it, killing it on the spot.

The forest department personnel after learning of the incident rushed to the spot and shifted the carcass for conducting further formalities. Narasimhulu said that the wild animals sometime come out of deep forest in search of prey and water. In the process, they would cross the road which is laid through the dense forest, he said.

He appealed the travellers taking the route to go slow and if they detect any wild animal crossing the road, they should stop the vehicle and switch-off the light till the animal disappears into the forest.