Leopard spotted at Lala Cheruvu in Rajamahendravaram

A leopard was spotted behind the Doordarshan center, situated along the National Highway, leaving local residents in panic. Forest department officials have confirmed the presence of the animal, which was captured on CCTV footage at the Doordarshan Kendra.

Authorities are urging residents in the surrounding suburbs to remain vigilant as search teams are deployed to track the cheetah's movements and determine its whereabouts. District Revenue Officer (DRO) Padmavati is overseeing the intensive search operations aimed at ensuring public safety.

Residents are advised to stay alert and report any further sightings to the authorities as efforts continue to locate the cheetah.