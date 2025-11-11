Leprosy detection drive from Nov 17

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri on Monday unveiled the wall posters for the “SAANS Programme – 2025” (Social Awareness & Action Plan to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully) at the Collectorate, marking the launch of a major public health awareness drive against pneumonia and leprosy in the district.

The collector announced that the district is simultaneously launching a two-week-long Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) from November 17 to 30. She said that diseases like pneumonia and leprosy are completely preventable and curable.

Medical officials informed the collector that ANMs, ASHA workers, and CHOs will conduct a door-to-door survey covering 1, 27, 074 children in the 0-5 age group across the district. Immediate treatment will be provided to children showing symptoms of pneumonia.

Addressing the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign, the collector reiterated that Leprosy, a skin disease caused by the Mycobacteria leprae bacteria, is entirely curable with proper medical treatment. She urged the public to immediately report to the nearest PHC or CHC if they notice skin patches lacking sensation, nodules, or nerve-related issues.

Joint collector Y Megha Swaroop, District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, DM&HO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Deputy DM&HO N Vasundhara, and other senior medical officers attended.