LG Polymers CEO along with 11 others arrested

Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers CEO Sunkey Jeong has been taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena told The Hans India that the action was taken based on the investigation made in the gas leak incident.

Along with the CEO, 11 others were arrested, including director of the plant D.S. Kim and additional director Mohan Rao and styrene monomer engineers.

Two months before, the styrene monomer leak at LG Polymers claimed 12 lives and hospitalised hundreds. A high-power committee (HPC) was constituted to investigate in the gas leak incident. The HPC submitted its report to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. The report revealed that the styrene monomer vapour leak occurred because of human negligence and lapses in following safety and security standards by the management.